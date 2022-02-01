Responding to the Volcano and Tsunami in Tonga

Episcopal Relief & Development, in collaboration with the Anglican Alliance, is supporting the Anglican Diocese of Polynesia and Anglican Missions after the Hunga Tonga – Hunga Ha’apai Volcano eruption on January 15, 2022. The underwater volcano’s eruption caused a tsunami that damaged many Tongan islands with 5-10 foot waves. Additionally, ashes from the eruption have contaminated water and food supplies.

Anglican Alliance is coordinating an emergency response to distribute supplies such as tools, building materials, water containers and purification tablets, food and hygiene kits. Read more about the Church’s response here.

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has been working together with supporters and partners for lasting change around the world. Each year the organization facilitates healthier, more fulfilling lives for close to 3 million people struggling with hunger, poverty, disaster and disease. Inspired by Jesus’ words in Matthew 25, Episcopal Relief & Development leverages the expertise and resources of Anglican and other partners to deliver measurable and sustainable change in three signature program areas: Women, Children and Climate.