12 Mar 2018

Renewal of the State of Emergency, 12 March 2018

Report
from Government of Tonga
Published on 12 Mar 2018 View Original

Monday, 12th March 2018, Nuku’alofa, The Prime Minister of Tonga Hon Samuela ‘Akilisi Pohiva, today approved the renewal of the Declaration of the State of Emergency for Tongatapu and ‘Eua, at the wake of Tropical Cyclone Gita.

The first state of emergency was declared on February 12th before TC Gita passed through Tongatapu and ‘Eua. The renewal of the declaration started today at 10:00am and will end on 09th April, 2018.

According to the declaration “it is still necessary for emergency powers to be exercised in order to prevent or minimize the loss of human life, illness or injury, property loss or damage or damage to the environment.”

ENDS

Issued by the: Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change & Communications.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.