Renewal of the State of Emergency, 12 March 2018

Monday, 12th March 2018, Nuku’alofa, The Prime Minister of Tonga Hon Samuela ‘Akilisi Pohiva, today approved the renewal of the Declaration of the State of Emergency for Tongatapu and ‘Eua, at the wake of Tropical Cyclone Gita.

The first state of emergency was declared on February 12th before TC Gita passed through Tongatapu and ‘Eua. The renewal of the declaration started today at 10:00am and will end on 09th April, 2018.

According to the declaration “it is still necessary for emergency powers to be exercised in order to prevent or minimize the loss of human life, illness or injury, property loss or damage or damage to the environment.”

Issued by the: Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change & Communications.