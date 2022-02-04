Relief supplies reach Tonga

The 244 tonnes of humanitarian supplies shipped to Tonga as part of a joint relief effort by Government, donors, humanitarian partners and the Tongan community in Fiji have been safely offloaded at Nuku’alofa, Tonga on Tuesday.

A Government team deployed onboard the chartered vessel, Lomaiviti Princess I, had closely worked with Tongan authorities on arrival to ensure a safe and contactless handover took place.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu said he was pleased with the feedback provided by the team upon reaching Nuku’alofa.

“The Government team was well received by authorities upon their arrival. I am glad that the handover of the supplies was successfully conducted in adherence with strict COVID-19 protocols, considering that Tonga has just recorded its first five cases of COVID-19 this week,” Minister Seruiratu said.

“Although the team had not disembarked, we were still moved by the message relayed to us that representatives from the Tongan National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) were actually at the Nuku’alofa Wharf waving placards with messages of acknowledgement for the assistance rendered by Fiji.”

Minister Seruiratu reiterated that Government is grateful to have been able to assist the Tongan community in Fiji through this deployment.

“I’d like to once again acknowledge all our partners, the New Zealand Government, UNICEF, FCOSS, and all non-government organisations, civil society organisations and individual groups that came forward to support Government with this mission.”

“Government is grateful to be able to offer a helping hand to assist our neighbouring Pacific family in recovering from this recent crisis.”

The team arrived in Suva this morning.