Receiving clean and stable water every day” Japan’s GGP handover for ‘Alakifonua’s Upgraded Water Supply

28th November, 2019 The Government of Japan and the people of ‘Alakifonua celebrated the completion of their upgraded water supply system funded by Japan’s Grant Assistant for Grass-Roots Human Security Project on Wednesday, 27 November 2019. His Excellency Mr. Tetsuya Ishii, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan handed over the project during the handover ceremony attended by Mr. ‘Alipate Matekitonga, a representative of the estate holder.

H.E. Mr. Tetsuya Ishii congratulated the completion of the project and emphasized Japan prioritizing water supply project in their list of development priorities. “We recognize that a clean and stable supply of water is vital for our everyday life,” stated the Ambassador in his keynote address. He said the new upgraded water supply system will eradicate households suffering from water shortage and malfunctions in the supply of water, and requested the people of ‘Alakifonua to take good care of the new system for the wellbeing of future generations.

Mr. Samiu ‘Aho, ‘Alakifonua’s Town Officer, thanked the Ambassador and the people of Japan for their assistance in assuring every household at ‘Alakifonua now have access to a much cleaner and stable water supply system 24hours.

The village water committee sought for Japan’s assistance to upgrade a deteriorating system installed in 1980 which was heavily damaged by Cyclone Gita in 2018. With Japan’s assistance a new electric pump system was installed along with a new pump house and replacements of water pipes throughout the village.

The Government of Japan’s GGP scheme was introduced in 1990 to respond directly to basic human needs at the grassroots level, and over 280 projects have been handed over in the Kingdom of Tonga.

ENDS

For further enquires please contact: Embassy of Japan in Tonga. Level 5, National Reserve Bank of Tonga Building / Telephone: 22-221 / Fax 27-025