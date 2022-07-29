Rapid market assessment for Tsunami affected population in the island of Tongatapu, Kingdom of Tonga

Introduction:

General Introduction:

The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano erupted on the evening of 15 January 2022. The Government of Tonga and humanitarian partners report that the entire population of Tonga (approx. 101,000 people) have been impacted by the ash and the resulting tsunami and that about 84,000 people (some 84% of the population) have been directly affected. This resulted in loss of livelihood including agricultural farming, limit fishery activities, loss of basic household amenities, and five communities were displaced.

Objective:

To understand the status of the market post disaster and look for recommendations for future programming.

Area Covered:

The team covered the market of Tongatapu, the main island that has 60,000 population. COVID-19 restrictions have prevented the assessment team from traveling to the outer islands.

Methodology:

The assessment team interviewed shop owners, wholesale owners, money transfer agents, and NGO representative.