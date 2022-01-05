Public Notice – Hunga Volcano Update (6 January 2022) [EN/TO]

This is a Public Notice from the Tonga Geological Services monitoring the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai (HTHH) Eruption issued at 7:00 AM, 6/1/2022.

Observations of satellite images captured between 5:30 AM 5/01/2022 yesterday and 5:30 AM 6/01/2022 this morning are as follows.

No volcanic plume was detected during this observation period (see Figure 1).

It’s been just over 36 hours since the last volcanic activity at Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai.

Volcanic activity is considered to have ceased, and the volcano has reverted to its normal, non-eruptive state. Monitoring will continue for 7 days from the last detected activity before declaring total in-active.

There is no risk to the Aviation Sector at this time.

For public safety, it is advised that sailors passing near the volcano should stay 5km away at all times. For your own safety please comply with instructions on the Hunga Volcano Hazard Map shown in Figure 2.

An aerial view of the eruption site was taken on 30/12/2021 (see Figure 3). The discolouration of the sea shows a significant discharge of volcanic fluids (steam, condensates laden with chemical elements) into the sea and contaminating the seawater. This discoloration may last for a month or more. It is advised to assume fish and marine species in these waters are poisoned or poisonous if consumed.

It is safe to reconnect your rainwater harvesting systems at this time.

Please advise local authorities if any abnormal activity occurs or contact 7401331.