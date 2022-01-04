Public Notice – Hunga Volcano Update (4 January 2021) [EN/TO]

This is a Public Notice from the Tonga Geological Services monitoring the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai (HTHH) Eruption issued at 7:10 AM, 4/1/2022.

Observations of satellite images captured between 3:30 PM 3/01/2022 yesterday and 5:30 AM 4/01/2022 this morning are as follows.

Small volcanic ash plume was detected between 10:20 PM and 10:30 PM last night see Figure 1 & 2. At 10:20 PM the ash plume was detected at altitude 6-7km above sea level (ASL), between 5-8km northeast (NE) of the volcano. At 10:30 PM the ash plume descended to altitude 5km ASL between 8-10km NE of the volcano.

Volcanic activity has decreased significantly but continues to be closely monitored for possible renewed increase.

For public safety, it is advised that sailors passing near the volcano should stay 5km away at all times. For your own safety please comply with instructions on the Hunga Volcano Hazard Map shown in Figure 3.

An aerial view of the eruption site was taken on 30/12/2021 (see Figure 4). The discolouration of the sea shows a significant discharge of volcanic fluids (steam, condensates laden with chemical elements) into the sea and contaminating the seawater. It is advised to assume fish in these waters are poisoned or poisonous if consumed.

It is safe to reconnect your rainwater harvesting systems at this time.

Please advise local authorities if any abnormal activity occurs or contact 7401331.