Project for the Introduction of the Nationwide Early Warning System (NEWS) and Strengthening Disaster Communication in the Kingdom of Tonga

29th June 2018: In June 21 2018, the signing of the Grant Agreement (GA) of $56 million pa’anga between the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Government of the Kingdom of Tonga by the Hon. Prime Minister of Tonga, Hon. Samiuela ‘Akilisi Pohiva and Resident Representative of JICA Tonga Office Mr. Shinji Yoshiura.

As of today, June 29th 2018 a team of two led by Mr. Kobayashi and Mr. Ikeda arrived in Tonga to confirm and sign the Consulting Service Agreement (CSA) between the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communication (MEIDECC) (as the Client) and the Joint Venture of Yachiyo Engineering Co., Japan Telecommunication Engineering and Consulting Service and Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd., (as the Consultant).

The Acting Chief Executive Officer for MEIDECC Mr. ‘Ofa Fa’anunu singed for/as the Client and the Chief Consultant Mr. Tatsuya Kobayashi signed for/as the consultant. The Total amount of the Consulting Service Agreement (CSA) is approximate US$2.2m.