PM receives 500 water tanks from Dongguan City, China

23rd of September, 2021 The Prime Minister Honourable Rev Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa received 500 water tanks donated by China’s Dongguan City and was handed over by the Chinese Ambassdor H.E. Mr Cao Xiaolin yesterday at Queen Salote Hall.

Mr Xiaolin said, “Water tanks have become one of the most urgent needs of many Tongan families. The Tongan Government has rolled out a big project under the Ministry of MEIDECC to meet the needs and to help the Tongan families be more resilient in response to climate change.”

“At the challenging moment this year, China wishes to provide timely help to the Tongan Government with these 500 water tanks from Dongguan City, Guangdong Province to support the Tongan Government to ensure water security for Tongan families.”

Hon Tu’i’onetoa acknowledged the support from People’s Republic of China in providing water tanks for “vulnerable families in Tonga.”

“When I visited the communities throughout Tonga, water tanks was one of the priority needs of the communities especially families who do not have water tank including outer islands in which rain water is their only source of drinking water.”

He said that the first phase of the Government’s water tanks project started last year and has installed 1,800 water tanks on private households in Tongatapu, Vava’u, Ha’apai and the Niuas.

“This project targets to install 5000ltrs of water tanks to over 6,000 households throughout Tonga particularly the most vulnerable groups in the community including elderlies, disabilities, children and women’s group.

“The installation of the water tanks will enable these vulnerable groups to be more adaptive to climate change impacts.”

Issued by the: Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change & Communications