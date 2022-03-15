Plan International supports children, young people and communities in aftermath of Tonga volcanic eruption

15 March, 2022

Fiji, Pacific – As communities in Tonga recover from the devastating after-effects of the volcanic eruption and tsunami that rocked the South Pacific island on 15 January, 2022, Plan International is responding alongside local partners.

Through local partner Live & Learn Tonga, Plan International’s response will focus on youth-led Water, Hygiene and Sanitation, ensuring affected communities - particularly girls and young women - have access to safe water, basic sanitation and menstrual management. It is expected that humanitarian assistance will help affected girls, boys, young women and their families respond to and cope with the social and economic impact of the disaster including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Plan International is concerned for the safety and welfare of girls, boys, young women and communities across the Pacific," said Christine Deo-Reddy, Plan International Pacific Programme Director. “Plan International prioritises children’s safety, in particular girls, protection, wellbeing and education during all emergency responses. We will work to ensure that affected girls, boys, young women and their families are supported with youth-led humanitarian assistance in a safe, dignified and protective environment, that includes mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 - and supporting and strengthening their resilience to future disaster.”

The volcanic eruption and resulting tsunami is said to be one of the biggest recorded in 30 years, and the Government of Tonga officially declared a State of Emergency on 19 January 2022.

As of 10 February 2022, approximately 2,390 people and 465 households were displaced, according to an OCHA displacement snapshot.

At least 84,800 people (85% of the population) have been affected by the crisis, and it is estimated that more than 32,000 children have been psychologically affected by the emergency , while the majority of schools – which only reopened on 31 January – closed again on 2 February 2022 due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Plan International Australia has committed a total amount of EUR 94,000 for disaster relief. Plan International Pacific is seeking for funding support in total of EUR 200,000 for 10 months response focusing on Youth-led WASH, Protection and COVID-19 prevention and targeting at 1,080 affected household/4,320 people including 2,160 girls, young women and women.

Plan International’s response will be led by Plan International from its Fiji country office, and in partnership with Live and Learn Tonga - under the coordination of Live and Learn Australia. Based on impact assessments and discussion with local partners, Live and Learn Tonga has identified key locations to focus response efforts on Tongatapu, ‘Eua and Ha’apai.

Emergency response plan now focuses on ensuring affected communities particularly girls and young women have access to safe water, basic sanitation, and are able to practice proper hygiene behaviours including menstrual hygiene management.

“Water remains a high priority for many people. Over 1,000 households on Tongatapu, ‘Eua and Ha’apai have been affected by the volcanic eruption and tsunami. Our partnership with Plan International will help us reach many of these households to help restore water supply and provide much needed hygiene kits to people, especially children and girls, and women,” said Peni Hausia Havea, Country Manager, Live and Learn Tonga.

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the Pacific region also poses challenges to Plan International’s ability to respond, and staff on the frontline are preparing for contactless delivery of humanitarian supplies and equipment, given the risk of COVID-19.

Women and girls in humanitarian contexts are known to face exacerbated and differing risks, including to exploitation and abuse. Plan International and its partner will focus on promoting gender equality in all phases of our emergency responses and will take specific action and make a priority to address and alleviate suffering of the affected people, in particular will support girls, adolescent, young women, women and people with disabilities.

