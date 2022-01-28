Pacific Islands Multi-Country Office: Humanitarian Situation in Tonga Report No. 4 - As of 28 Jan 2022 (7pm FJT)

Highlights

• The Tonga Government continued with its relief effort with emergency supplies shipped or airlifted by the Governments of Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

• First batch of UNICEF emergency supplies have arrived in Tonga with another bigger batch of 37 metric tons set to sail from Fiji on Sunday, 30 January 2022.

• The Government of Tonga has completed the immediate damage assessment and set to release the results soon.

• Tongan borders remain closed and only small military planes can use the airport because of continuing safety issues posed by the volcanic ash.

• UNICEF Pacific issued an appeal for USD 2.7 million and funding gaps remain.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Nearly two weeks after violent eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Taa’pai volcano and ensuing tsunami, the Government of Tonga (GoT) continues to provide support to the most affected population in the island groups of Tongatapu, Ha’apai and ‘Eua. The emergency effort was buoyed by the arrival of relief items shipped or airlifted by the Governments of Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and United Kingdom. The initial batch of UNICEF emergency supplies has also arrived in Tonga aboard the HMAS Adelaide, courtesy of the Australian Government.

The Government of Tonga has completed the immediate damage assessment and is expected to share the results soon.

The Ministry of Health reported health services in the islands Tongatapu, Haapai and ‘Eua have been affected with one service delivery point completely damaged. Schools that were scheduled to open on 31 January 2022 may be postponed by a week as all schools and ECE centers require cleaning of classrooms, including their water supply. Access to clean water is still the most expressed need, especially in Ha’apai. The displacement report of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) showed that 317 households or 1,525 persons were displaced by the disaster event, with 34% of them, or 513, being children under the age of 16 years.

Civil and commercial flights to Tonga remain suspended because of safety reasons as mounds of volcanic ash remain near the runways. Only small military planes that are less vulnerable to ash damage deliver relief supplies. Tonga has also kept its borders closed for COVID-19 precaution. Delivery of supplies have been done in a “no-contact approach” with required disinfection and 72-hour quarantine for all incoming cargo. Communication has improved with international voice calls now possible but with limited capacity. Internet is also limited to those with satellite connections.