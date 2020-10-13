Observation of the International Day of Disaster Reduction (IDDR) and Launching of Emergency Management Plans and Policy Documents

13th October,2020 Every year the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) joined the international community to commemorate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDR) usually falls on October 13th. In light of this global event, NEMO typically hosts activities to raise people’s awareness on the importance to reduce their exposure to disasters. In alignment and agreement with international theme for this year’s IDDR day, which is ‘Good Disaster Risk Governance’, Lord Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Lord Fakafanua and the Honorable Prime Minister, Rev. Dr. Tu’i’onetoa Pohiva jointly launched the National, District and Village Emergency Management Plans, the ToR and SOPs for the Emergency Clusters System today at the Tongan Parliament.

Joining this commemoration event today were members of Parliament the Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency, Adrian Morrison, the High New Zealand High Commissioner, Her Excellency, Tiffany Babington, CEOs, Development Partners, representatives from NGOs and Civil Society organizations.

The United Nations General Assembly has designated October 13th as the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction to promote a global culture of disaster risk reduction. It is an opportunity to acknowledge the progress being made toward reducing disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods and health in line with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 adopted at the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Japan in March 2015.

In 2016, the UN Secretary-General launched “The Sendai Seven Campaign” to promote each of the seven targets over seven years. The 2020 target is Target E: “Substantially increase the number of countries with national and local disaster risk reduction strategies by 2020” which lays the foundation for the implementation of the Sendai Framework and is closely linked with Priority for Action 2: “Strengthening disaster risk governance to manage disaster risk.”

In keeping with the Day’s focus on the impact that disasters have on people’s lives and well-being, this year’s theme is about conveying the message that many disasters can be avoided or prevented if there are disaster risk reduction strategies in place to manage and reduce existing levels of risk and to avoid the creation of new risk. What that amounts to is “good disaster risk governance.”

Tonga is continuously on topping the list in the disaster risk ranking developed by World Risk Report. As per latest report, Tonga is at second highest in the world from the risk of natural hazards, only next to Vanuatu, another pacific neighbors (world Risk Report, 2020).

Government of Tonga, until now, has been able to provide the immediate support required to her citizen considerably effectively and efficiently. But the fact is that in providing response to the past emergencies, the other development needs of Tonga and consequently resources required are being compromised. Compounded with the impact of COVID-19 to the national economy, the cyclones of the scale like of TC Ian or TC Gita or any other disaster will be pushing Tonga to its limit. And the impact of climate change is very likely to generate more intense cyclones in future, which will then have bigger impact to the economy.

Tongan government is also increasingly focusing on disaster risk reduction and better preparedness to save the life and properties of Tonga. Cluster system established in country, emergency management plans prepared at national district and village levels all are examples of Tongan government realization of the need for better planning and preparedness.

Ministry of MEIDECC and NEMO on behalf is taking lead in Tongan government’s effort in disaster risk reduction. Revision of existing Emergency Management Act to accommodate changed context at local level as well as need to accommodate the concept of disaster risk reduction into the Act is another example and very opportunity Tonga has. Having a clear national disaster risk reduction strategy and planning will help Tonga in moving further in this direction.

NEMO will continue to work with key stakeholders to build the awareness of the general public through organized activities with various communities and groups to promote preparedness to face disasters.

Issued by : National Emergency Management Office (NEMO), Ministry of MEIDECC.