NZDF Tonga Response: Latest information, 18 February 5:00 pm

Crew on one of our Royal New Zealand Air Force Hercules have today flown to Tonga with vaccines, personal protective equipment and rapid antigen tests to support Tonga’s Covid-19 response.

Government agencies in New Zealand have been working together to get supplies to Tonga, which is responding to Covid-19 in the community and also recovering from the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai eruption and subsequent tsunami in January.

Today’s flight follows a flight earlier this month also with vaccines, PPE and tests as part of New Zealand’s support to Tonga.

Crew from No 40 Squadron on our Hercules aircraft also delivered humanitarian aid and disaster relief supplies over four flights following the eruption and tsunami.