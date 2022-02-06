NZDF support to Tonga continues to deliver

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has provided Tongan communities with more than half a million litres of fresh water and continues to transport much-needed aid to Tonga with a fourth Hercules flight scheduled tomorrow.

The NZDF has deployed ships, aircraft and personnel – including Army engineers – to assist with the response following the eruption and tsunami in Tonga earlier this month.

Group Captain Nick Olney, who is in command of the NZDF operation in Tonga, says NZDF activities are being carried out in line with Tonga’s Covid-19 protocols, with deliveries of relief supplies being completed without making physical contact with Tongan communities.

“We’re here and ready to help with Tonga’s response, as directed by Tongan authorities. We have carried out much-needed deliveries of aid and have produced water for Tongan communities. Our work here is being completed in line with Tonga’s Covid-19 protocols which is a critical outcome for both ourselves and the people of Tonga.’’

Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Canterbury is in Nuku’alofa and has taken over water production from HMNZS Aotearoa which left Tonga after assisting relief efforts for about a week. Aotearoa is now preparing for a re-supply mission to Antarctica.

HMNZS Canterbury continued water production over the weekend. Fresh water generated by the Navy ships now exceeds 500,000 litres. Desalinated water has been fed from the ships into tankers based on the wharf at Nuku’alofa.