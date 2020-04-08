New Zealand provides significant COVID-19 support to Tonga

08th April 2020 New Zealand is providing a significant package of general budget support to a number of Pacific Governments to assist them with the economic and social challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

NZ$10 million is also available for requests from the Pacific Island countries preparing their health systems to deal with COVID-19. We have already received and are urgently responding to a number of these requests.

As part of New Zealand’s COVID-19 support, New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided NZ$4 million to the Government of Tonga in general budget support. This contribution is intended to respond to the wide-ranging health, economic, and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the NZ$100,000 already provided, a further NZ$1 million will be provided to the Tonga Ministry of Health specifically to support implementation of its Pandemic Plan.

