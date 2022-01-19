New Zealand High Commission Tonga Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami: Update Three 19/1/2022

Tonga Government Response

Overnight, the Tonga Government issued its first official media release since the eruption. The key information includes:

- Emergency response operations are under way, with initial damage assessments conducted, and relief supplies and health teams deployed to affected areas.

- Limited communication has been made with Vava’u and Ha’apai. There have been no communications with the Niuas but they are considered low risk. Efforts continue to restore communications.

- Evacuations have begun from Atata to Tongatapu and from Mango and Fonoifua to Nomuka.

- Water supplies have been affected by volcanic ash; damage assessments are under way.

- Challenges to sea and air transportation remain due to damage sustained by wharves and ash covering runways.

- Domestic and international flights have been deferred until further notice.

- Volcanic activity and tsunami risk continues to be monitored.

The Prime Minister has met with the head of each diplomatic mission in Tonga to discuss their support.

New Zealand Government Response

The Tonga Government has approved the arrival of HMNZS Wellington and HMNZS Aotearoa which departed New Zealand yesterday, as well as a C130 Hercules once the airport runway is clear. The vessels are expected to arrive in Tonga by Friday, depending on weather conditions.

A second NZDF P3 Orion surveillance flight is being conducted today. This flight will include a survey of Fiji’s southern Lau Islands, at the request of the Government of Fiji, to check for potential tsunami damage.

New Zealand is continuing to assess Tonga’s water transport logistics capabilities for the transport of water from HMNZS Aotearoa.

We have been engaging with Tonga’s National Emergency Management Organisation to better understand what is needed.

New Zealanders in Tonga

All New Zealanders in Tonga are advised to register their details on safetravel.govt.nz(external link)(external link).

Communications links with Tonga continue to be disrupted so New Zealanders may have difficulties contacting their whānau in Tonga at this time.

New Zealanders in Tonga should follow the advice of the local authorities, including any tsunami evacuation orders.

If you have lost contact with a New Zealand citizen in Tonga please email cons@mfat.govt.nz with your details and the details of the New Zealand citizen in Tonga. If you have serious concerns for the safety of a New Zealand citizen or you need urgent consular assistance in Tonga please contact the New Zealand Consular Emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20.

If you are concerned or have lost contact with Tongan citizens who are not New Zealand Citizens, NZ Red Cross has activated their Restoring Family Links(external link) system for Tonga - which may help to connect you with loved ones. We encourage you to visit this website and enter your family members’ details.

Response to Tonga volcanic eruption and tsunami: advice on giving

We understand the close connection between Tonga and Aotearoa New Zealand, and our Tongan communities here in Aotearoa New Zealand and at home, in the islands. We also understand that in a time of crisis, the first and natural response is to want to help.

The impact of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption and tsumani has left homes, villages and businesses on some islands badly damaged — the full extent of which is still being assessed.

For those wanting to help, the best thing you can do is to donate money to an emergency appeal by an experienced and trustworthy organisation working on the ground. These organisations have clear systems and processes for assessing what is needed, and where possible, will source supplies from close to the affected area, which is the most efficient and cost-effective way of getting help to those who need it. This also supports the local economy.

Unfortunately, unrequested donations and goods — or the wrong donations at the wrong times — can hamper, rather than help, relief efforts; creating logistical problems and often arriving too late to be of use.

The Council for International Development (CID) is working with various New Zealand NGOs who are partnering in Tonga to provide coordinated support to the people of Tonga(external link).

The New Zealand Red Cross also has an appeal set up(external link) to assist in Tonga.

We understand the Tonga Government is considering setting up its own official relief fund, as well.

You may like to consider ways you can get ready to contribute funding to any of these appeals, such as activating fundraising opportunities.

If you think you can provide particular support that could be useful to assist the Tonga Government’s coordinated relief efforts (outside of donations for particular communities or families), you can email PublicOffers@mfat.govt.nz. We will be in contact as soon as we can to follow up.

You can also access general advice on how people can help after a disaster at: How you can help after a disaster | New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (mfat.govt.nz)

We recognise that Tongan communities have close connections with particular communities or people back home, and may wish to send goods.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is focused on supporting the official Tonga Government-led response. We do not facilitate or fund the collection or transport of goods collected for particular communities or families.

Before organising a collection of donated goods:

Find out whether the goods are needed on the ground and if they are appropriate, safe and of good quality.

Make sure you have a good understanding of all costs involved, including freight to the country, transport within the country, and any wharf, handling and customs charges.

Make sure you have a clear plan for the goods once they arrive in the affected country, including people who will take responsibility for the logistics and costs of collecting, storing, sorting and distributing the goods.