Tonga
New Zealand High Commission Tonga Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami: Update Nine 29/1/2022
Attachments
- The Tonga Government is leading response efforts on the ground. Clean-up and damage assessments are ongoing, and relief supplies are being distributed by Tongan authorities and NGOs. Tongan authorities have also evacuated people from the most heavily impacted islands.
- The official death toll remains at three. A small number of injured persons have been reported to date.
- A large number of relief supplies and support has arrived from international partners, including food and water, and more supplies are expected.
- Water testing has shown that water is safe for drinking on Tongatapu. Some communities on Tongatapu have, however, lost access to drinking water and water is being delivered to them. Drinking water is also being delivered to the outer islands.
- While the potential for future eruptions remains, experts advise that they are unlikely to be as large as the January 15 eruption.
- The latest weather forecast is that no tropical cyclones are expected in the coming days or week.
Connectivity
- Communication lines with Tonga have been heavily impacted by the eruption, and it is likely to be several weeks before the international cable that provides high-speed internet to Tonga can be repaired.
- Voice and limited internet connectivity is now available through Digicel networks in Tongatapu. Demand is exceeding capacity, particularly for internet services like Facebook and email. Voice calling is now more reliable and money transfer services are coming online.
- If people are having trouble connecting, it may be helpful to wait and try again later. You may not be able to do things like download videos. For the next few weeks, phone calls may be a more reliable way to get hold of friends and family than internet-based video calls on apps like Zoom or FaceTime.
- Telecommunications providers are working hard to provide connectivity to the other Tongan islands.
- The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is supporting these efforts where possible, including by transporting equipment that needs to be repaired.
Keeping Tonga free from COVID-19
- The New Zealand Government is following strict protocols to keep Tonga free of COVID-19. Delivery of relief has been contactless.
All New Zealand Defence Force personnel and staff handling relief supplies, both in Aotearoa New Zealand and on the journey to Tonga, are adhering to a number of protocols, including:
being fully vaccinated
practising good hand hygiene and wearing PPE at all times when handling humanitarian supplies, while at the same time applying procedures that minimise the handling of supplies, and;
pre-departure testing for all deployed personnel.
-
All goods arriving into Tonga are subject to a 72 hour quarantine period.
New Zealand Government Response
- The Prime Ministers and Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Aotearoa New Zealand and Tonga have spoken and discussed how the countries could work together on the relief effort.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade continues to coordinate the response from Wellington, with the New Zealand High Commission in Nuku’Alofa supporting the response from Tonga. Updates are being posted to the MFAT website: www.mfat.govt.nz
- To date, the New Zealand Government has committed $3 million in funding to the Tonga response. This is being used to respond specifically to the priorities identified by the Government of Tonga. Included in this funding is $500,000 for New Zealand NGOs working with local NGO partners and authorities, on the ground in Tonga, to deliver relief.
- Aotearoa New Zealand provided aerial damage assessment information on two NZDF P3 Orion flights on 17 and 19 January.
- A third C-130 Hercules arrived in Tonga on 27 January carrying humanitarian and disaster relief stores, including non-perishable food, communications equipment, and water blasters.
- Two other C-130 Hercules arrived in Tonga on 20 January and 22 January carrying humanitarian and disaster relief stores, including six tonnes of food, collapsible water containers, water testing kits, first aid supplies, masks and other safety equipment, generators, hygiene kits for families, and communications equipment.
- HMNZS Wellington has been in Tonga since 20 January surveying ports in Nuku’alofa and ‘Eua, and confirm they are clear of hazards. It has also been surveying ports in Ha’apai and Va’vau.
- HMNZS* Aotearoa* departed Tonga on 28 January after eight days delivering relief supplies and 415,000 litres of water.
- HMNZS Canterbury has arrived in Tonga on 27 January and is currently offloading humanitarian relief supplies, including tarpaulins, water and safety equipment. It has the capacity to provide support on the ground if required.