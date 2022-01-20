New Zealand High Commission Tonga Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami: Update Four 20/1/2022

Power has been restored.

The Fua’amotu airport runway has been cleared of ash and debris and is operational. The Ha’apai runway is still closed.

Limited phone connections have been established for Digicel customers. However, demand is exceeding capacity and not all calls are able to connect. People are asked to be patient. Digicel is looking into adding more capacity.

The death toll remains at three; two Tongan nationals and a British national.

US cable company SubCom advises it will take several weeks for Tonga’s cable connection to be repaired.

Tonga Government Response

The Tonga Government is leading response efforts on the ground. Clean-up and damage assessments are ongoing. Relief supplies are being distributed by Tongan authorities.

New Zealand Government Response

A C130 Hercules is scheduled to arrive in Tonga about 4pm carrying humanitarian aid and disaster relief stores, including collapsible water containers, generators and hygiene kits for families and communications equipment.

The HMNZS Wellington is expected to arrive tonight to survey the port and harbour entry.

The HMNZS Aotearoa is expected to arrive tomorrow to deliver further relief supplies and water.

The HMNZS Canterbury is on standby to leave at the weekend if requested by the Tongan government to provide further assistance

New Zealanders in Tonga

All New Zealanders in Tonga are advised to register their details on safetravel.govt.nz(external link)(external link).

Communications links with Tonga continue to be disrupted so New Zealanders may have difficulties contacting their whānau in Tonga at this time.

New Zealanders in Tonga should follow the advice of the local authorities, including any tsunami evacuation orders.

If you have lost contact with a New Zealand citizen in Tonga please email cons@mfat.govt.nz with your details and the details of the New Zealand citizen in Tonga. If you have serious concerns for the safety of a New Zealand citizen or you need urgent consular assistance in Tonga please contact the New Zealand Consular Emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20 .

. If you are concerned or have lost contact with Tongan citizens who are not New Zealand Citizens, NZ Red Cross has activated their Restoring Family Links(external link) system for Tonga - which may help to connect you with loved ones. We encourage you to visit this website and enter your family members’ details.

Response to Tonga volcanic eruption and tsunami: advice on giving