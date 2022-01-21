New Zealand High Commission Tonga Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami: Update Five 21/1/2022

Prime Minister Ardern spoke to her Tongan counterpart Prime Minister Hon Siaosi Sovaleni yesterday evening while Foreign Affairs Minister Mahuta also called her counterpart Minister Hon Fekitamoeloa 'Utoikamanu this morning to discuss how the countries could work together on the relief effort.

Phone connections for Digicel customers continue to be difficult with demand exceeding capacity. People are asked to be patient as Digicel works on adding more capacity.

Water testing has shown it is safe for drinking on Tongatapu. Some communities on Tongatapu have however lost access to drinking water. Drinking water is being delivered to the outer islands.

The risk of cyclones forming and impacting Tonga has diminished and the weather forecast is for predominantly dry conditions over Tonga for the coming days, with no significant rain expected in the next few days.

The death toll remains at three; two Tongan nationals and a British national.

US cable company SubCom advises it will take several weeks for Tonga’s cable connection to be repaired.

While the potential for future eruptions remains, they are unlikely to be as large as the January 15 eruption.

Tonga Government Response

- The Tonga Government is leading response efforts on the ground. Clean-up and damage assessments are ongoing.

- Relief supplies are being distributed by Tongan authorities.

New Zealand Government Response

A C-130 Hercules arrived in Tonga yesterday afternoon carrying humanitarian and disaster relief stores, including collapsible water containers, generators, hygiene kits for families and communications equipment.

- The HMNZS Wellington arrived last night and has begun surveying the port and harbour entry.

- The HMNZS Aotearoa has arrived and will be delivering further relief supplies and water. It can produce 70,000 litres of water per day through a desalination plant.

- The HMNZS Canterbury is due to leave Devonport shortly carrying more humanitarian relief supplies.

