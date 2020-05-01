NEMO receives food ration from Total Tonga Ltd

01st May, 2020 100 food ration packages worth $5000 Pa’anga from Total Tonga Ltd were handed over by the Country Manager, Mr. Jese Tikomailepanoni to the Minister of MEIDECC and Chair of the National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC), Hon. Poasi Tei this afternoon at MEIDECC’s parking lot.

The packages include food and basic household necessities and will be distributed by the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) to 87 families in Patangata and Siesia who were affected by TC Harold.

Hon. Tei thanked Total Tonga Ltd for the support and assistance towards the people of Tonga.

Issued by the: Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change & Communications.