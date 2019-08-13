NEMO receives equipment worth over 1 million Pa’anga from Japan

13th August, 2019 Japan’s Ambassador to Tonga His Excellency Mr Tetsuya Ishii handed over equipment worth $1.24 million Pa’anga to the Minister of MEIDECC Hon Poasi Tei in a special programme at the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) Warehouse at Vaololoa this afternoon.

The batch of equipment were donated under Japan’s Non-Project Grant Aid (NPGA) aimed to strengthen capability and resilience against natural disasters.

HE Tetsuya Ishii said that equipment which include big size tents, generators and mobile toilets will “make a significant contribution to Tonga’s preparedness to withstand the devastations of a disaster” and assist NEMO to “provide improved emergency services to the people of Tonga.”

Hon Poasi Tei said in 2017 NEMO received the second shipment of donation with heavy plants and equipment under the NPGA which enabled them to respond effectively to the aftermath of TC Gita last year.

“NEMO is now capable of promptly establishing an emergency evacuation center, distributing relief items, cleanup operation, water distribution and sanitation.”

“We are now in a much better position to support other emergency responders such as Tonga Fire and Emergency, Tonga Police, His Majesty Armed Forces, Ministry of Health and any other emergency services that may need support.”

He thanked the Government of Japan for their ongoing support and contributions towards Tonga.

Attending the program were the President of the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga Rev Dr ‘Ahio, CEO for Tourism Mr Sione Moala Mafi, guests and MEIDECC staff.

Issued by the: Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications.