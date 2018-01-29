MEIDECC and JICA signed Minutes of Discussion on the Preparatory Survey for the NEWS and Strengthening Disaster Communication Project

29th January, 2017 The CEO for MEIDECC Mr. Paula Ma’u signed the Minutes of Discussions on the Preparatory Survey for the Nationwide Early Warning System (NEWS) and Strengthening Disaster Communication Project at JICA’s office, Nuku’alofa last Friday.

He was joined by the CEO for Finance and National Planning Ms. Balwyn Fa’otusia, the Acting General Manager of Tonga Broadcasting Commission (TBC) Mr. Solomone Finau and the leader of JICA’s Preparatory Survey Team Mr. Tomoyuki Naito.

The project components include the installation of emergency radio system, early warning sound alert system, measuring equipment and tools, the construction of TBC headquarter broadcasting building and a MW transmitter hut in Popua transmitting station.

Mr. Ma’u said, the project aims to establish the base for realizing fast and stable information conveyance between related agencies and the general public when a disaster occur.

“This project covers all of Tonga meaning that this is a very important project because it shows how vulnerable we are to natural disasters. We are the second most risk country in the world to natural disasters so this signing is timely.”

He thanked JICA’s Preparatory Survey Team for their hard work and dedication in collecting the technical information from the outer islands and villages around Tongatapu.

Mr. Naito said the project is design by the collaboration of the Tongan Government and Japanese Government that started last year in March.

“In the last ten months we have done a lot of work using those resources and information from the Japanese consultant team. The disaster risk reduction and disaster risk management in Tonga as far as I understand is a very important issue not only this time but also in the future because of climate change and environmental changes.”

Mr. Naito also expressed his sincere gratitude to the CEO of MEIDECC for his strong leadership and supports.

“This project contains multiple ministries and organization and I am very impressed by the strong leadership of the Tongan side. The Tongan side leadership is very effective, efficient, productive, constructive especially leading by Mr. Paula Ma’u. I am very impressed and I strongly believe that this project will be successful.”

The project will be funded by the Government of Japan.

ENDS

