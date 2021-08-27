Launching of Tonga Strategic Roadmap for Emergency and Disaster Risk Management

27th August 2021 The CEO for the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC) Mr. Paula Pouvalu Ma’u launched Tonga’s first Strategic Roadmap for Emergency and Disaster Risk Management at MEIDECC Office this morning.

The Tonga Strategic Roadmap for Emergency and Disaster Risk Management (‘the Roadmap’) is a joint initiative of the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) and First Responders. It has been developed with the input from NEMO, Tonga Police, Tonga Fire & Emergency Services, and His Majesty’s Armed Forces and the Cluster Systems in Tonga. This Roadmap was lead and supported from the Pacific Islands Emergency Management Alliance (PIEMA) Project under the SPC that aims to build safer communities through excellence in emergency and disaster risk management. It focuses on strengthening the foundations of trust, leadership and teamwork across the emergency and disaster risk management sector.

The Roadmap supports the implementation of the Tonga Strategic Development Framework 2015-2025 (SDF2015 – 2050), especially Outcome F: a more inclusive, sustainable and effective land and environment management, with resilience to climate change and risk’.

To do this, the Roadmap aims to:

Enhance dialogue, communication, and shared commitment across the sector;

Facilitate coordinated planning and monitoring of progress; and

Support coordinated action towards a more effective sector.

At the core of this Roadmap is an emphasis on the need for ongoing dialogue and collaborative planning and action involving all key stakeholders.

It also highlights six Outcomes that the sector has identified to progress as priorities over the next three years. The Outcomes will be implemented and monitored over time, and new Outcomes to progress will be identified.

The primary audience for the Roadmap is the emergency and disaster risk management sector in Tonga. The Roadmap will also be used to communicate to Tonga’s disaster risk management partners as a basis for directing and coordinating support.

Outcome 1: Tonga has fully functioning Emergency Operation Centers supported by an established emergency coordination and communications system.

Outcome 2: Tonga’s emergency and disaster risk management sector is more inclusive.

Outcome 3: Government Policy, planning, budget and procurement processes actively supports the mainstreaming of disaster risk management in Tonga

Outcome 4: The Cluster System in Tonga is fully institutionalized and strengthened.

Outcome 5: Tonga has clear standards and guidelines for evacuation process management in Tonga with increased safety and security of Evacuation Centers.

Outcome 6: Tonga practices Participatory Village Emergency and Disaster Risk Management planning and implementation.

Paula said the Government of Tonga has recently passed the new Disaster Risk Management Bill this week and this Roadmap will provide strategic guidance for Tonga to manage emergency and disaster risk management as envisioned by the new DRM Act in Tonga.

“We continue and look forward to working closely with all our key stakeholders for this roadmap, the His Majesty’s Armed Forces, Tonga Police, Tonga Fire and Emergency Services as well as Tonga Red Cross all disaster-related NGO’s here in Tonga and the Cluster Systems to further implement this roadmap.”

He also acknowledged all partners in this initiative, the PIEMA Project of SPC, DFAT and MFAT.

“Your ongoing support and assistance have helped us on our journey to build safe and resilient Tonga.”

PIEMA was established in 2013 as a coordinating mechanism that engages directly with Pacific countries to improve resilience and create excellence in emergency management for safer Pacific communities. PIEMA represents a partnership between the National Disaster Management Offices (NDMO), Police, Armed Forces (where they exist in the region) as well as Fire and Emergency Services.

Issued by the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications