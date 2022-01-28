Kingdom of Tonga: Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai Volcanic Eruption: International Deployed Assets (As of 28 January 2022)

OVERVIEW

Following Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai (HTHH) Volcanic eruption on 15th of January 2022, international humanitarian support was faced with an additional challenge of keeping Tonga Covid free. Since the pandemic began, Tonga has reported just a single case of Covid and is one of the few countries in the world currently virus free. Tongan authorities put in place COVID-19 protocols by which all vessels are required to abide. Delivery of relief items are made entirely contactless and cargo has to complete a 72 hours quarantine.