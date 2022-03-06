Kingdom of Tonga: Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai Volcanic Eruption: International Deployed Assets (As of 3rd March 2022)

OVERVIEW

Several donor governments have been providing international humanitarian aid by air and sea to support the Tongan Government with its response to the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai (HTHH) volcanic eruption and tsunami of 15 January 2022. All personnel and staff handling relief supplies strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the authorities. All incoming relief supplies are dropped off contactless and undergo a 72-hour quarantine. With urgent humanitarian needs largely being met, donor governments are concluding their humanitarian operations and shifting focus to support the Tongan authorities with recovery and the immediate measures required to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Tonga reported the first case of COVID-19 community transmission on 2 February.