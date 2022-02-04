Kingdom of Tonga: Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai Volcanic Eruption: International Deployed Assets (As of 03 February 2022)

OVERVIEW

Following Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai (HTHH) Volcanic eruption on 15 January 2022, international humanitarian support was faced with an additional challenge of keeping Tonga Covid free. Tongan authorities put in place COVID-19 protocols by which all vessels are required to abide. Delivery of relief items are made entirely contactless and cargo has to complete a 72 hours quarantine. Despite strict protocols, Tonga has recorded five COVID-19 community cases.Tonga entered a snap 48 hours lockdown commencing at midnight on 2 February.