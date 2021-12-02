Japan’s GGP Handover of Water Tanker to Tonga Fire and Emergency Services

02nd December, 2021 The Embassy of Japan in Tonga and Tonga’s Fire and Emergency Services marked the handover of a water tanker fire truck, funded through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass Roots Human Security Project, or GGP on Wednesday, 1 December 2021.

His Excellency Mr. MUNENAGA Kensaku, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Tonga handed over the donated vehicle to Hon. Rev. Dr. Pohiva Tu‘i‘onetoa, Prime Minister of Tonga on behalf of the Tonga Fire and Emergency Services. Present at the ceremony were Mr. Tevita Puloka, People’s Representative for Tongatapu Constituency #1, Ms. Elizabeth Baker, Representative from Ministry of Finance, Fire Commissioner Viliami Tu‘ihalamaka, and staff of Tonga Fire.

In addressing the occasion, Ambassador MUNENAGA hopes that the water tanker will reinforce and further strengthen the ability of the Tonga Fire and Emergency Services to protect Tongan people from fire and other emergencies. “Tonga Fire and Emergency Services is a very important organization for bettering and securing Tongan people’s live. I believe, well equipped with necessary facilities and equipment, the Fire and Emergency Services will fulfill their responsibilities and live up to the people’s expectations.”

The water tanker can deliver up to 7000 liters of water, was originally donated by the city of ISEHARA and KANSAI Airports, before being reconditioned and transported to Tonga, under Japan’s GGP assistance.

The Prime Minister, Hon. Rev. Dr. Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, expressed gratitude to Japan’s donated appliance which will be treasured and valued for the direct role is plays in safe-guarding and improving the lives of those in the communities. Tonga Fire and Emergency Services, have benefitted from Japan’s GGP including the construction of Fire Stations for Nukunuku Village for Western Tongatapu, and Lapaha Village for Eastern Tongatapu in 2006, and the provision of vehicles and equipment for Vava’u and ‘Eua island stations, in 2011.

