Japan’s Emergency Grant Aid handover to Tonga’s Ministry of Health

Five TOYOTA hilux trucks, funded through Japan’s Emergency Grant Aid for COVID-19, were handed over on 3 December 2021 by His Excellency Mr. MUNENAGA Kensaku, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Tonga, to the Ministry of Health.

Japan’s Emergency Grant Aid aims to protect 25 countries, including Tonga, from the impact of COVID-19 channeled through the United Nationals Children’s Fund (UNICEF) by providing cold chain equipment such as cold-storage facilities and transportation.

H.E. Mr. MUNENAGA Kensaku, emphasized that even if vaccines are available it cannot be fully utilized without an appropriate supply system. He said, “vaccines especially those for COVID-19 require swift distributions and more importantly a very sensitive temperature control, and such system is called a cold chain. This project is to support the Tongan cold chain, which is managed by the Ministry of Health to protect Tongan people.” A boat will also arrive under this assistance, which will be essential for the supply to the outer islands. “What is important is to accelerate the on-going vaccination, and all eligible Tongan people should be fully vaccinated. Using these vehicles and the anticipated boat, I hope the vaccines will be provided to all people who need it,” said the Ambassador.

Hon. Dr. ‘Amelia Afuha’amango Tu’ipulotu, Minister for Health was thankful to the people and the Government of Japan for the provision of branded quality vehicles which will surely support the vaccination program, especially in the outer islands.

Japan has continuously committed to supporting the tireless efforts of Tonga’s front liners and the Ministry of Health in protecting the Kingdom from COVID-19 by providing thermography cameras and medical equipment in April, 26,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in August, and the million dollar vehicles donated this time.

ENDS

For further enquires please contact: Mr. Fujiwara Issei, Second Secretary, Embassy of Japan in Tonga. Level 5, National Reserve Bank of Tonga Building / Telephone: 22-221 / Fax 27-025