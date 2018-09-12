Japan GGP handover of a Classroom Building for Hofoa GPS

12th September, 2018 The Government of Japan and the Government Primary School of Hofoa celebrated the completion of their new classroom building, funded through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects, GGP on Friday 7 September, 2018.

His Excellency Mr. Tetsuya Ishii, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Kingdom of Tonga congratulated the completion of the project at a hand over ceremony attend by Hon Penisimani Fifita, Minister for Education and Training, Hon. Poasi Tei, Minister for MEIDECC. Present also at the handover ceremony was the CEO and Senior Education Officers of the Ministry of Education and Training, Representative from the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, Parents and Teachers Association, Teachers and the students of the GPS Hofoa.

“GGP has always placed Education very highly on its list of priorities. It is our belief that Education is the base for developing ones capacity, which will be the key for improving Basic Human Needs in Tonga and throughout the world,” stated the Ambassador. He also wish that the new classrooms will help students with their learning activities so that all of them will grow into strong and responsible individuals.

Hon. Poasi Tei, in his welcoming remarks applauded Japan’s GGP assistance which brings hope and aspiration to the children of Hofoa. Mr. Claude Tupou, CEO of the Ministry of Education and Training in his vote of thanks extended the gratitude on behalf of the Government of Tonga and the Hofoa GPS for Japan’s continuous support investing in the education of the children of Tonga.

The new classroom is installed with movable partition walls to be used as a hall for various school functions and as well as a safe house in times of natural disasters. The handover ceremony also marked the completion of a fence around the school compound funded by the Pome’e family of Hofoa, along with a Peace Corp’s quarter constructed with financial assistance of the Hofoa Village Council.

Japan’s GGP was introduced in 1990 to respond directly to the basic human needs at the grass-roots level communities. Over 270 GGP project have been implemented in Tonga and throughout its island groups. These assistance epitomized Japan’s commitment to support efforts by the people and the Government of Tonga to ensure Human Security and continue to enrich the existing warm and close relations between the people and the Government of Japan and the people of the Kingdom of Tonga.