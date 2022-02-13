Tonga
January 15, 2022, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'api Eruption and Tsunami, Tonga: Global Rapid Post Disaster Damage Estimation (Grade) Report
Attachments
Executive Summary
Responding to the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai volcanic eruption in Tonga and following a request from the Government of Tonga, the World Bank undertook a rapid post-disaster damage assessment deploying the GRADE methodology.1 The objective was to estimate the potential direct damage2 caused by the tephra fall (henceforth referred to as ashfall) and tsunami resulting from the volcanic eruption, to inform the Government’s decision-making on financing needs and support development of a roadmap for recovery and reconstruction. There is considerable uncertainty on the detailed impacts of this event since communications with Tonga have been severely disrupted by the damage to the submarine fiber optics telecommunications cable and COVID-19 restrictions that have hampered efforts to carry out ground assessments. This report is valid as of February 7, 2022.
The event has caused economic damage in the order of T$208.0 (US$90.4) million (Table 1) according to this GRADE assessment. However, a resilient recovery which incorporates ‘build back better’ principles to reconstruct damaged assets to be more resilient will carry immediate and significantly higher costs. There will also be a significant losses component associated with the event due to followon disruption in tourism, commercial, agriculture and infrastructure activities associated with the event. These economic losses have not been estimated as part of this GRADE assessment.3
The volcanic impact was larger than the tsunami impact on agriculture, with around 80% of the damage attributable to the volcanic impact, and 20% due to the tsunami (with some areas affected by both the tsunami and volcanic ashfall). Regarding infrastructure, a combination of tsunami and volcanic ashfall damage was seen in the road, power and water sectors; with the ports and wharfs mostly damaged by the tsunami.
A lot of the damage is associated with the tsunami-affected locations for the built infrastructure. The total estimated replacement value of damaged residential buildings is at about half of the estimated damage to non-residential buildings4 , given the significant impact to resorts on islands such as ‘Atatā, Fafā and Pangaimotu, as well as on the western coast of Tongatapu. Tourism assets will require significant rebuilding; not only of privately-owned structures and assets, but also public spaces, walkways, moorings, and other associated infrastructure and facilities.
While such tourism assets are not the subject of a tourism-specific assessment under this report, they should be given consideration when qualifying impacts on the sector. For example, the extensive damage to the waterfront in Nuku’alofa represents a significant loss to Tonga’s tourism attractiveness. A tourism-based recovery strategy including investment needs is recommended given impacts from Cyclone Gita (2018) and Cyclone Harold (2020), as well as this event, in order to make all tourism assets and infrastructure resilient to all forms of natural and climate risks. The city’s waterfront has been damaged by the tsunami with the waters inundating inland at a distance that has not been experienced during past cyclones and tropical storms. Furthermore, in recent years the city’s waterfront has been damaged by cyclones such as 2018 Gita, 2020 Harold and 2021 Yasa. The city’s waterfront is therefore now in need of extensive repairs and possibly upgrading to allow for protection from higher surges.
Tonga has a number of potential hazards, notwithstanding climate change impacts, and these should be taken into account and assessed in such a strategy to reduce the amount of potential damage from such events and allow the tourism sector to recover more quickly.
The impact of this event on the damage side is equivalent to the order of 18.5% of GDP (Table 2).