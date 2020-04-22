Initial Damage Assessment (IDA) for Tropical Cyclone Harold

22nd April, 2020 The National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) under the Ministry of MEIDECC led and coordinated the Initial Damage Assessment (IDA) immediately following TC Harold category 4 cyclones to assess the damage caused by the strong winds and associated storm surge.

Assessments commenced on 9thApril, 2020 just hours after the cyclone had passed Tonga. Participating agencies in the assessments include His Majesty’s Armed Forces (HMAF), Tonga Police Force (TPF), Tonga Fire and Emergency Services (TFES), the Ministry of Infrastructure (MOI), Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Ministry of Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and Forestry (MAFF), MEIDECC, Tongan National Youth Council (TNYC) and MORDI Tonga Trust (MORDI TT). The participating agencies were briefed on the IDA procedure and the tools to be used on the 9th April before being dispatched to all seven districts throughout Tongatapu at around 3:00pm.

Assessments were completed for Tongatapu on the 14th April while ‘Eua completed theirs on the 17th April 2020. There was some disruption to the assessment due to the Easter Public Holiday.

Assessments confirmed initial reports of widespread damage from strong winds, storm surge, heavy rain and flooding across Tongatapu. The IDA shows damage to homes, food crops and fruit trees, and household and also water supplies.

731 family homes suffered minor damages while 210 sustained major damages and 41 were completely destroyed after TC Harold.

NEMO acknowledged the huge efforts from its partners in completing the assessment on time.

