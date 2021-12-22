Inequality of Opportunity: Who Are Those Left Behind? | Tonga: MICS 2019 Update

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Through two new methodological tools, it is possible to identify the furthest behind in a range of development areas. The groups which are furthest behind are defined by common circumstances over which the individual has little or no direct control, such as their household’s wealth, their gender or their place of residence. The analysis in Tonga focuses on 10 indicators (8 opportunities and 2 barriers), aligned to SDG indicators, where significant inequality prevents people from fulfilling their potential, namely: access to clean fuels, electricity, basic sanitation, Internet use, completion of secondary and higher education, demand for family planning satisfied with modern methods, ability to protect from COVID-19, justification of violence against women, and prevalence of overweight in children under 5 years of age.

1.1 Which opportunities are most unequally distributed?

The first step is to measure inequality of opportunity, by reviewing how different groups fare in terms of access to a certain opportunity. This is measured through the dissimilarity index (D-Index), which, like the Gini coefficient, ranges from 0 to 1, where 0 indicates no inequality, and 1 indicates that the entire access to a service is reserved to a specific group of people with shared circumstances (e.g., men from urban areas). In Tonga, the D-Index – and therefore inequality - is highest in secondary and higher education completion, as well as in the ability to protect from COVID-19.

When aggregating the Dissimilarity Index (D-Index), a measure of inequality, across all opportunities, Tonga is faring better than most other Asia-Pacific developing countries. On aggregate, inequality across all indicators is estimated at 0.07, compared with 0.04 in Kazakhstan and 0.27 in Papua New Guinea, the region’s highest.

1.2 Who are the furthest behind?

The analysis further zooms into a new methodological approach to identify those furthest behind in access to opportunities or those who face disproportionately higher barriers. An algorithm, following the classification and regression tree (CART) methodology, looks at several circumstances (descriptive features) and separates households or individuals into different groups based on significantly different access levels. The result is distinct groups, with intersecting circumstances or disadvantages that have distinctly different levels of access to an opportunity (or prevalence of a barrier).

Among all indicators considered (8 opportunities and 2 barriers), the highest gaps between the furthest behind and the furthest ahead groups can be seen in secondary and higher education completion, as well as in the ability to protect from COVID-19. The furthest behind groups differ for each indicator. For example, the furthest behind group in terms of secondary and higher education completion are poorer individuals (who belong to the bottom 40 of the wealth distribution). Only 25 per cent of individuals have completed secondary education, while only 7 per cent have completed higher education. The furthest behind groups in terms of the ability to protect from COVID-19 are younger (<24 years of age) and poorer individuals. About 24 per cent of them live in a household environment fit to protect them from COVID19. Section 5 summarizes which are the common circumstances that make the furthest behind groups.