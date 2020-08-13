Improving communities resilience to natural disasters through DRR awareness

13th August, 2020 The District and Town Officers from Tongatapu 10 and Tongatapu 9, participated in a Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) awareness program led by the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) yesterday at Tatakamotonga’s community hall.

The outreach program is part of NEMO’s annual awareness program dubbed as “Ta e Lango Kei Mama’o” which aims to improve communities’ resilience to natural disasters and climate change and part of their preparation for the 2020 – 2021 tropical cyclone season.

The program is also anticipated to help communities facilitate the formulation of their respective Disaster Risk Management (DRM) committees and plans, strengthen existing DRM committees and assist NEMO in achieving one of Sendai Framework’s target to reduce loss of lives, destruction of properties and number of people affected by disasters.

Director of NEMO Mr Mafua Maka said, “This Disaster Risk Reduction Awareness Program for communities is part of our preparation for the Tropical Cyclone Season 2020-2021 focusing on building the existing capacity of the district and town officers with their Village Emergency Management Committees and Village Emergency Management Plan.”

Yesterday was the beginning of the program and it will continue to cover all of Tonga until November this year.

Issued by the: Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change & Communications