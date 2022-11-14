HungaTonga - Hunga Ha’apai Volcano & Tsunami Response, Kingdom of Tonga, Baseline Report, June 2022

I. Introduction

The purpose of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano and Tsunami Response program is to support the immediate and early recovery needs of people directly affected by the eruption of the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai volcano. The program, delivered in partnership with MORDI Tonga Trust, Talitha Project and CARE Australia, works in the following sectors:

Shelter and Settlements: People have access to living spaces that are safe and adequate, enabling essential household and livelihood activities to be undertaken with dignity. Activities include the distribution and prepositioning of emergency shelter materials (tarpaulins).

Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene: People have access to water that is palatable and of sufficient quality for drinking, cooking, and personal and domestic hygiene, without causing a risk to health.

Activities include hygiene promotion messaging, distribution of cleaning equipment, hygiene kits and dignity kits, and technical and material support for restoring rainwater collection systems.

Agriculture: Primary production mechanisms receive protection and support. Activities include the technical and material support to restore home and community gardens and the rehabilitation of the MORDI nursery.

Protection: Provide information on GBV services available to at-risk populations and provide psychological support services to adolescents and children. Activities include conducting a GEDSI analysis, refresher GBV training for staff, provision of GBV referral booklets, PSS training for staff and PSS outreach visits to children in evacuation centres.

The program targets 20,000 people across three affected divisions (Tongatapu, Ha’apai, and ‘Eua).

The objectives of the baseline study include: