Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano Eruption - Data in Emergencies Hazard Impact Assessment (DIEM-Impact) – Update No. 1, 17 February 2022

Context

The Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha’apai undersea volcano in the Kingdom of Tonga erupted on 15 January 2022 at 17.10 local time in a blast that was felt across the entire Pacific region. The eruption resulted in two events with potential impact on agriculture livelihoods and all agriculture sub-sectors: (i) a volcanic ash cloud; and (ii) a tsunami. The Government declared a state of emergency on 16 January 2022.

This initial impact assessment draws on the analysis of optical satellite imagery performed by the FAO Geospatial Unit. While providing critical information in the context of communication disruptions, the results have some limitations, due to cloud cover, and need to be verified. The Government’s initial damage assessment is still ongoing and the report is forthcoming. Movements and communication between islands remain a challenge due to ash, debris and broken undersea communication cables, hampering data collection and consolidation. Additionally, two community COVID-19 cases have been identified and the country is in lockdown as of 2 February 2022.

Three people were reported dead, 293 houses were damaged and 1 525 people were displaced by the impacts of the volcanic eruption and resulting tsunami (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA], 2022). Initial estimates are that roughly 12 000 agricultural households – 85 percent of the total population – were affected by the disaster (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations [FAO], 2022a). Additionally, two community COVID-19 cases have been identified and the country is in lockdown as of 2 February 2022. The ash cover measured the greatest extent and depth in Tongatapu and Ha’apai divisions, followed by ‘Eua division. Vava’u and Niuas divisions are largely unaffected by ash.

Tongatapu’s western half received nearly twice as much ash as the eastern part of the island (FAO, 2022b). Ash depth was reported to be between 20 mm and 60 mm across different locations (Stewart et al., 2022; P. Likiliki, personal conversation, 3 February 2022)