Huge eruption in Tonga : TSF takes part in the re-establishment of communications

A few days ago, the huge eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano caused an enormous plume of ash, smoke and a tsunami that first hit the archipel’s coasts. It also reached many of the Pacific coastal regions from Australia to Japan and the US.

As the eruption has cut the islands’ submarine cable, the mainstream traditional communications are not usable to get a clear view of the damage caused. TSF is cooperating with the local regional response and the United Nations Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) to reestablish communications to the islands as soon as possible. In this context, communication is one of the main challenges to in order to begin humanitarian operations.

“Given the logistic constraints, access for staff and equipment will be an issue for this response. However TSF is taking part in relief efforts to re-establish adequate communications that will enable sharing of damage assessments and the needs of the local population with the outside world.” explains TSF’s Representative for APAC, Sébastien Latouille.

The TSF team is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with the ETC and regional partners to provide adequate telecoms assistance to the relief bodies and the affected populations in Tonga.