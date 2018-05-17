How the Caritas network is responding to Tropical Cyclone Gita

The Caritas network is responding to the Tropical Cyclone Gita relief effort in Samoa and Tonga.

The cyclone passed through Samoa this past weekend, and made landfall in Tonga on Monday, 12 February. The cyclone, which was a Category four when it reached the Tongan islands of Tongatapu and Eua, affected thousands of people across the nations and has damaged homes and buildings. There are reports that approximately 70 percent of Tonga’s population has been affected.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall in parts of Fiji today (Wednesday, 14 February). Local partners are continuing to monitor the situation.

The wider Caritas network across Oceania is assisting with the relief effort including Caritas Samoa and Caritas Tonga. Caritas Australia is in contact with these partners and will continue to provide updates on the situation.

Caritas Australia is also supporting the relief effort in Tonga through the Church Agencies Network Disaster Operations (CAN DO) consortium. CAN DO comprises Act for Peace, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency Australia, Anglican Board of Mission, Anglican Overseas Aid, the Australian Lutheran World Service, Transform Aid International (Baptist World Aid Australia), UnitingWorld, and Caritas Australia.

Through the CAN DO response, Caritas Australia has capacity to reach and support more people affected by the cyclone. Prior to the cyclone making landfall in Tonga, local partners of the different CAN DO agencies were able to prepare for the disaster. This included the distribution of blankets, kitchen kits, water containers and buckets.

We are keeping those affected by the cyclone in our thoughts and prayers.

If you would like to support those affected by Cyclone Gita, you can make a donation to our Pacific Emergency Appeal onlineor call 1800 024 413.

CAN DO is a member of the Australian Humanitarian Partnership (AHP) between the Australian Government and some of Australia’s leading international development NGOs. The AHP has a strategic focus on Pacific preparedness and resilience work, in particular building the capacity of local organisations across the region to manage disasters more effectively.