Griffin’s donated food products for affected families in Tonga

15th March, 2018 Food products worth approximately TOP 30,000 from Griffin’s, an Auckland-based food company were handed over by the Managing Director of Narottam Company Limited Mr. Lopeti Khatri to the Director of NEMO Mr. Leveni ‘Aho yesterday morning at NEMO Warehouse, Vaololoa.

The products include 4,212 packets of Huntley and Palmers Crackers and 2,184 packets of ETA chips.

Mr. Leveni ‘Aho acknowledged the generous support from Griffin’s towards the affected families in Tonga following TC Gita.

He also thanked Griffin’s representative in Tonga, Narottam Company Limited for their support and contributions.

Mr. Khatri said the goods will be distributed to affected families in Tonga in the wake of TC Gita.

He acknowledged the support from Pacific Forum Line with the shipping freight and Khatris Import & Export of New Zealand in coordinating with Griffin’s.