Government to supply clean drinking water to Fonoi and Mango Islands

15th January 2022 Clean drinking water will be supplied by the Government of Tonga through the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) to the inhabitants of Fonoi and Mango Islands.

According to the Director of NEMO Mr Mafua Maka, Fonoi and Mango’s District Officer reported yesterday morning that their water supply has been contaminated by ash falls as a result of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcanic activity.

“The government is planning a response with the provision of clean drinking water to be supplied from Tongatapu to these affected populations, as soon as possible for the next 10 days. There are 69 residents in Fonoi and 36 in Mango. We are proposing a minimum of 3 litres per person daily.”

His Majesty’s Armed Forces together with a team from NEMO will be transporting approximately 3450 litres of water on VOEA Ngahau Siliva to the islands today, January 15.

“435 water containers have been filled from established water harvesting system located at NEMO’s Warehouse in Matatoa. The containers hold 8 litres of water each.”

NEMO has also commenced planning for a medium and long term solution to address the water contamination issue in the islands.

“Prior to the 10 day period completion, NEMO through the Logistics and Coordination Cluster will once again, transport clean drinking water supplies through water tanks. The logistics for the Government of Tonga’s medium term response is currently in progress.”

ENDS

Issued by the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO)