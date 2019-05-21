GIZ Adapting to Climate Change and Sustainable Energy (ACSE) Project Monitoring and Evaluation Training

A one week training on Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) for participants from government ministries, NGO’s and private sectors is currently underway at Moulton Hall, Nuku’alofa. The training is hosted by the GIZ Adapting to Climate Change and Sustainable Energy (ACSE) Project of the Department of Climate Change (MEIDECC).

Opened by the CEO for MEIDECC Mr Paula Pouvalu Ma’u this morning, the training aims to build the capacity of participants to conduct thorough monitoring and evaluation assessments of all current and future climate change and climate related initiatives in Tonga.

Ma’u said that effective monitoring and evaluation is often constrained due to limited human capacity, technical and data gaps as well as a lack of financial resource for M&E activities, especially in terms of impact assessments.

He stressed that the absence of M&E capacity limit the government’s and also the donors understanding of successful and effective approaches to reduce climate vulnerability and impedes efforts to scale up ‘good practice’ adaptation action.

“The strengthening of M&E for Climate Resilience systems and associated capacities is therefore crucial to ensure informed climate adaptation decision-making, prioritization and resource allocation at the national and subnational level.”

He said that in order for such projects and programmes to deliver successful outputs and outcomes, a robust M&E system must be in place to ensure steady and solid progression and implementation of all activities.

This activity also fulfills and achieves activities and goals currently stated in the implementation of Tonga’s Joint National Action Plan on Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management (JNAP I & JNAP II).

GIZ Adapting to Climate Change and Sustainable Energy (ACSE) Project is funded by the European Union and the Government of Germany with technical and administrative assistance from the GIZ through the EU-GIZ Adapting to Climate Change and Sustainable Energy (ACSE) Programme.