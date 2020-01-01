01 Jan 2020

The Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Center Deactivates as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Sarai Continues to Move Out from our Tongan Waters, Jan 1, 2020 12:30 pm

Report
from Government of Tonga
Published on 01 Jan 2020 View Original

1st January, 2020 The Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Center (FTCWC) officially deactivates at 12pm mid-day today. This stand down in terms of Tropical Cyclone operations of the FTCWC is based on the meteorological fact that Tropical Cyclone (TC) “SARAI” has been downgraded as of this afternoon into a low pressure system status and continues to move Southeast further away from our Tonga area of responsibility. The Tropical Cyclone Warning for Tonga regarding EX-Tropical Cyclone SARAI is now cancelled.

EX-Tropical Cyclone SARAI was located at near 20.7 latitude South, 170.8 longitude West or about 380km East-Southeast of Pangai, Ha’apai, 400km South-east of Neiafu, Vava’u, 430km East of ‘Ohonua, ‘Eua, 450km East of Nuku’alofa and about 600-700km Southeast of the Niuas at 10am this morning.

As EX-Tropical Cyclone SARAI continues to track Southeast away from the group the radius of gale force winds has also diminished from our island groups and waters.

The associated Warnings which are currently in-force for Tonga are as the following:

• A strong wind warning remains in-force for the Niuas, Vava’u, Ha’apai, Tongatapu, ‘Eua, Tele-ki-Tonga and Tokelau land areas and coastal waters.

• A small craft advisory remains in-force for all Tonga coastal waters

• A Heavy Damaging Swell remains in-force for the Vava’u, Ha’apai, Tongatapu, ‘Eua, Tele-ki-Tonga and Tokelau land areas and coastal waters.

Members of the public are always advised to remain alert and vigilant and to take note of these current warnings on hold despite EX-Tropical Cyclone SARAI being cancelled for Tonga and to be updated with the latest weather information as we embark this new journey for this new year 2020.

