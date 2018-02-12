Flash Update 1: Tropical Cyclone Gita, 12 February 2018

Tropical Cyclone Gita passed by Samoa on 10 February 2018 and Niue on 11 February 2018, with damages reported in Samoa, including localized flooding.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, Tropical Cyclone Gita is forecast to arrive in Tonga on Monday, 12 February 2018 in the evening. It is forecast to enter Fijian territory passing the Southern Lau Group on Tuesday, 13 February 2018.

A tropical cyclone warning was issued today by the Tongan Meteorological Service. This can be found at http://www.met.gov.to/forecast/html/FCST_BULLETIN.html.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a tropical cyclone alert for the Lau islands (Ono-i-Lau, Vatoa, Fulaga and nearby islands). This can be found at http://www.met.gov.fj/aifs_prods/20021.txt.

According to current forecasts, Tropical Cyclone Gita is expected to be a Category 5 cyclone when it reaches Tonga and to maintain its intensity as it passes through Fijian territorial waters.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a threat map for Tropical Cyclone Gita, which is regularly updated. This can be found at http://www.met.gov.fj/aifs_prods/65661.html.

The Pacific Humanitarian Team, through its partners, stands ready to support the people and governments of the countries affected by Tropical Cyclone Gita should a request be made for international assistance.

