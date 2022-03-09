Fiji High Commission in collaboration with Fijians in Canberra, mobilise additional support for Tonga

The Fiji High Commission in Canberra, Australia through the support of Fijians in Canberra mobilised humanitarian assistance provided to the Tongan High Commission in Canberra.

This initiative complements the Fijian Government's support to Tonga in its recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami.

At a handing over ceremony in Canberra, the High Commissioner of Fiji to Australia, Luke Daunivalu, yesterday presented the humanitarian relief items to the High Commissioner of Tonga, H.R.H Princess Angelika Latufuipeka Tuku'aho.

This latest partnership has been established in appreciation of our Pacific Vuvale and to further assist the Tongan people in their rebuilding efforts.

High Commissioner Daunivalu acknowledged the resilience of the Tongan people in the face of adversity and expressed his hope that the donation would help the Tongan Government deliver the necessary humanitarian support and services to its people.

As part of its disaster relief drive and outreach, the Fiji High Commission had sourced the donated items from hospitals, schools and government agencies in Canberra.

The assistance to the Tongan High Commission is timely and essential as it coincides with the priority needs of the Tongan Government. The donation comprises of emergency hospital beds, school furniture, hand sanitisers and new clothing.

In receiving the donation, High Commissioner Tuku'aho conveyed the appreciation and gratitude of the Tongan Government for the generous support rendered by the Fijians in Canberra to the Kingdom of Tonga and her people.

With further humanitarian relief drives planned in Australia, there are opportunities for many more Fijians and Pacific Islanders in Canberra and across Australia to come to the aid of Tonga in their moment of need.