13 Mar 2018

EU steps up humanitarian assistance to victims of Cyclone Gita in Tonga

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Mar 2018

Suva, 13 March 2018 – The European Commission is allocating a further €300 000 (TOP 790 860) in humanitarian funding to Tonga in order to enable the delivery of emergency assistance to communities affected by Tropical Cyclone Gita, which wreaked havoc across large parts of the country in mid-February. An initial €100 000 (TOP 263 620) had already been allocated immediately after the event, pending further field assessments. In addition, a humanitarian expert from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) was immediately deployed to take part in a rapid assessment of the situation on the ground.

“Our assessment on the ground indicates that there are still many humanitarian needs to be addressed", said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides. This additional contribution from the EU underlines our solidarity with the people of Tonga, many of whom have lost their homes and sources of livelihoods as a result of the cyclone. The extra funding will contribute to helping them get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

The EU interventions will focus on addressing the most pressing needs of the affected families through the provision of emergency shelter, access to safe drinking water, and food and livelihood assistance.

More than 80 000 people - approximately 80% of the country’s total population - were affected when Cyclone Gita struck the archipelago island as a category 4 storm, with close to 5 000 people displaced in over 100 evacuation centres. The typhoon damaged some 3 000 homes, 10% of which were completely destroyed.

The EU funding is being made available via the European Commission’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) via its small scale respond fund following the results of further needs assessments, which indicated humanitarian needs amongst the impacted communities remain high.

Background

Cyclone Gita made landfall on the islands of Tongatapu - home to Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa - and Eua on 12th February. Packing average winds of 285 kilometres per hour, it was considered the worst storm to ever hit the Pacific nation, bringing torrential rains and strong winds that triggered extensive floods and knocked down numerous power lines in several towns, including Nuku’alofa.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reports that around 20% of Tongatapu’s houses sustained damage. This is in addition to damages on some essential public buildings, including hospitals and government premises.

As an immediate response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Gita, the European Union provided €100 000 last month to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to implement life-saving humanitarian activities in some of the worst-hit districts. In addition, a humanitarian expert from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) was immediately deployed to take part in a rapid assessment of the situation on the ground, whilst the European satellite mapping system Copernicus was activated to provide detailed maps of the affected areas.

The European Commission's Small-scale Tool is a global fund which allows for rapid funding for up to €300 000 for humanitarian aid in countries affected by natural and man-made disasters.

For further information, please contact:

Pierre Prakash, Regional Information Officer for Asia and the Pacific, European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO): Pierre.Prakash@echofield.eu

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.