Eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai volcano (Tonga), 15 January 2022

The volcanic ash and the tsunami accompanying the eruption of the submarine volcano, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai, located north of the main island of Tonga (GLIDE No. VO-2022-000005-TON) caused great damages to houses and serious shortage of drinking water in Tonga. Tsunami damages have also been reported in other Pacific countries.

ADRC as the secretariat of the Sentinel Asia Project, a project aiming for utilization of space technology for DRR, requested emergency observation to assess the damage in Tonga, which is the center of the damage, and to collect the latest information of the situation.