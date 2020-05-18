“Enhancing Medical Services for Community’s people” Japan’s GGP handover of the Upgraded Houma Community Health Centre

18th May, 2020 His Excellency Mr. ISHII Tetsuya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Tonga, handed over the Upgraded Community Health Centre for Houma village on Friday, 15 May 2020 funded through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Human Security Project, or GGP.

Hon. Rev. Dr. Pohiva Tu‘i‘onetoa, Prime Minister of Tonga, attended the handover ceremony, and was also attended by Hon. Dr. ‘Amelia Afuha’amango Tu’ipulotu, Minister for Health, Hon. Poasi Tei, Minister for MEIDEC, Hon. Vatau Hui, Minister for Internal Affairs, Hon. Losaline Ma’asi, Peoples Representative, Chief Executive Officers of Government Ministries, Dr. SETOYA Yutaro, WHO Country Liaison, Staff of the Houma Community Health Centre and the community of Houma district.

H.E. Mr. ISHII Tetsuya congratulated the completion of the project in spite of the current situation caused by COVID 19 and tropical cyclone Harold. “We recognize that the development of a community’s medical system is of great importance, and it has been our greatest pleasure to enhance your community’s medical services in order to protect people’s lives,” stated Ambassador ISHII. He wish that the facility will be cared for so that it will serve the present and future generations of the people in the area for many years.

Hon. Rev. Dr. Pohiva Tu’i‘onetoa, Prime Minister of Tonga, conveyed the Government of Tonga’s gratitude for the Government of Japan’s significant assistance strengthening healthy living for the people of Tonga. “We trust that the successful completion of the extension of Houma Health Centre will bring better healthy lifestyle for the residents of Houma and the neighboring villages, and to combat against the increasing rate of NCDs.”

The Ministry of Health sought for Japan’s assistance prioritizing appropriate hygienic environment for patients, and the extended facility now have a waiting space for patients, a doctor’s examination room, a nurse room and bathroom with accessibility for disabled and wheel chaired patients.

Japan’s GGP has now benefited almost 300 projects in the Kingdom of Tonga, since it was introduced in 1990.

ENDS

For further enquires please contact: Embassy of Japan in Tonga. Level 5, National Reserve Bank of Tonga Building, Telephone: 22-221 / Fax 27-025