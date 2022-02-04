Emergency Grant Aid in response to the volcanic eruption and tsunami in the Kingdom of Tonga

On February 4, the Government of Japan decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of approximately USD 2.44 million for Tonga in response to the damages caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

This Emergency Grant Aid will allow implementing humanitarian assistance activities for the people affected by the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) in areas such as water & sanitation, health, food and telecommunications.

Japan, in light of the amicable relations with Tonga, intend to closely coordinate with countries concerned and international organizations for the earliest recovery of the affected areas in Tonga.

(Reference)Implementing agencies, areas of assistance, disbursement amount

- United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF): Water/Sanitation/Hygiene (WASH) and Health [USD 1,250,000]

- World Food Programme (WFP): Food, Logistics and Telecommunications [USD 1,191,235]