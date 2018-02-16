16 Feb 2018

Emergency Assistance to Tonga in Response to the Damage caused by Cyclone

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 16 Feb 2018 View Original

February 16, 2018

1. Today, February 16, upon the request of the Government of the Kingdom of Tonga, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, plastic sheets, etc.) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Tonga in response to the damage caused by Cyclone “Gita”.

2. Upon the request of the Government of the Kingdom of Tonga, and in light of the friendly relations between Japan and Tonga, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency assistance to Tonga to meet its humanitarian needs.

(Reference)
On February 12, Cyclone “Gita” struck Tonga, resulting in a large number of victims and physical damage. According to the Government of Tonga, as of February 16, 1 person died and approximately 4,500 people have been affected mainly in Tongatapu island.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.