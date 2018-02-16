Emergency Assistance to Tonga in Response to the Damage caused by Cyclone

February 16, 2018

1. Today, February 16, upon the request of the Government of the Kingdom of Tonga, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, plastic sheets, etc.) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Tonga in response to the damage caused by Cyclone “Gita”.

2. Upon the request of the Government of the Kingdom of Tonga, and in light of the friendly relations between Japan and Tonga, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency assistance to Tonga to meet its humanitarian needs.

(Reference)

On February 12, Cyclone “Gita” struck Tonga, resulting in a large number of victims and physical damage. According to the Government of Tonga, as of February 16, 1 person died and approximately 4,500 people have been affected mainly in Tongatapu island.