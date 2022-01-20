Emergency Assistance to the Damage Caused by Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami Disaster in the Kingdom of Tonga

Today, January 20, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (drinking water, equipment for cleaning volcano ash, etc.) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and to dispatch the Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Self-Defense Force Unit to the Kingdom of Tonga for transporting the emergency relief goods, in response to the damage caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami disaster in Tonga, in light of the humanitarian perspective and the friendly relationship between the two countries.

As soon as loading the emergency relief goods, the SDF Unit will leave for Tonga.