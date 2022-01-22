Tonga + 1 more
Emergency Assistance Activity for the Damage Caused by Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami Disaster in the Kingdom of Tonga (January 22, 2022)
Today, January 22, one Japanese Self-Defense Forces C-130 aircraft arrived at Fuaʻamotu International Airport in Tonga to deliver 3 tons of drinking water as the first batch of emergency relief goods to be provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in response to the damage caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami disaster in Tonga.